DSWD provides Transitory Family Support Package, Livelihood Settlement Grant, and Pabaon Relief Packs to IDPs from the Most Affected Areas in Marawi City

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in its continued effort to provide assistance to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the Marawi siege, has implemented projects under the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program (BMCRRP), particularly for families and individuals from the 24 Most Affected Areas (MAAs) in Marawi City.

These projects include Transitory Family Support Package (TFSP)with a cash grant amounting to ₱53,000,Livelihood Settlement Grants (LSGs) amounting to ₱20,000, and the provision of Pabaon Relief Packs amounting to ₱1,359 each.

The beneficiaries were identified based on the “Kathanor” list, which is a result of the biometric profiling process called “Kathanor.”

To date, 15,677 families have been identified, and each shall receive a total of ₱73,000 cash assistance and one Pabaon Relief Pack.

The distribution of assistance for those coming from the MAAs has started on April 06, 2019, serving 82% or 12,993 families out of the total target of 15,677 family-recipients, as of 21 May 2019.

Meanwhile, families from the Less Affected Areas (LAAs) could access LSGs and Pabaon Relief Packs upon the release of the initial list from the “Kathanor” process.

Pay-out is ongoing at the Provincial Capitol Gym in Marawi City. Those who are unable to show up during the payout may claim their cash grants and Pabaon Relief Packs within thirty calendar days in coordination with the Barangay Local Government Units (BLGUs). The Department assures the public that all identified beneficiaries shall be served and provided with assistance in line with its goal to respond to the needs of the IDPs. -30-