DSWD provides Php1.4M financial assistance to Ifugao FRs

By Marcelo B. Lihgawon

LAGAWE, Ifugao, Nov. 13(PIA) – More than P1.4 million financial assistance was awarded to former rebels from the province who surrendered to government authorities and embraced peaceful life in their respective communities.

Department of Social Welfare and Development led by Assistant Secretary Joseline Niwane personally handed the assistance to the recipients from the towns of Aguinaldo, Asipulo and Tinoc during the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) awarding ceremony here recently.

Each of the 71 beneficiaries received a check worth Php20, 000.00 under the Sustainable Livelihood Program through the Livelihood Settlement Grant of the DSWD.

Niwane enjoined the recipients to utilize wisely the financial assistance for their benefits. “The government is doing its best to help you and we hope also that you will do your part as recipients for your own good as well as your families,” Niwane stated.

She also called on rebels still in the mountains to abandon the armed struggle and return to the folds of the law to live a peaceful and normal life while the current administration is willing and ready to embrace them.

“We are ready to support the programs and initiatives of the government that promote social development,” DSWD – Cordillera OIC-Cordillera Director Leo Quintilla added.

DSWD is one of the key agencies in the whole of nation approach to end the half century problem of insurgency in the country.

Local officials led by Governor Jerry Dalipog also encouraged the FRs to use the received assistance to fund their chosen livelihood project for the improvement of their lives to help in community and nation building.

The FRs assured to nurture the Php20, 000.00 and other financial assistance they received previously from the government for thein own benefits. (JDP/MBL- PIA CAR, Ifugao)