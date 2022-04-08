DSWD provides over P1.7M worth of assistance to Taal evacuees

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista reported that the DSWD has already provided over P1.7 million worth of assistance to families affected by the Taal Volcanic eruption during President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s Talk to the People on April 5.

According to the Secretary, the DSWD delivered 703 Family Food Packs (FFPs), 1,406 ready to eat food, and 703 hygiene kits in Agoncillo, Batangas. In addition, there were 565 FFPs distributed in Laurel, Batangas.

Aside from food and non-food items, the Department also provided financial assistance, under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, worth P14,000 to seven beneficiaries in Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas.

As the lead agency of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, the DSWD, through its Field Office (FO) CALABARZON, also provided psychosocial interventions to displaced families in evacuation centers.

The Department is also working closely with concerned LGUs, to monitor the condition of more than 2,800 families or more than 9,500 persons affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in 21 barangays in Batangas province. Of which, more than 1,100 families or more than 4,000 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 21 evacuation centers, while the rest are staying with relatives and friends.

As of April 5, 6PM, the DSWD prepositioned food and non-food items amounting to more than P1.19 billion in strategic locations around the country.

Lastly, the Department assured the public that it will continue to render assistance to concerned LGUs in conducting Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) and other necessary augmentation support, if needed.