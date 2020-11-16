DSWD provides more than P25.6M worth of aid to LGUs hit by Typhoon Ulysses

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already provided more than P25.6 million worth of aid to families affected by Typhoon Ulysses in Regions I, II, III, V, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Most of the assistance went to Bicol Region with more than P14.8 million to aid the provinces of Albay, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

The Department continues to send augmentation assistance to Ulysses-hit LGUs to help them address the needs of their constituents.

In Cagayan Province, DSWD FO II provided 2,757 Family Food Packs (FFPs) to displaced residents in Barangay Libag Sur and Barangay Linao, both in Tuguegarao City.

Earlier today, members of DSWD-FO II disaster team joined President Rodrigo Duterte in the distribution of more than 1,000 FFPs in Iraga, Solana, Cagayan. The President assured that there is enough relief supplies emphasizing that DSWD is prepared with its prepositioned goods even before a disaster strikes.

To further augment the resources of DSWD FO II, DSWD National Resource Operations Center (NROC) sent earlier today 300 FFPs via C142 to the region. An additional 5,000 FFPs are also in transit and expected to arrive tomorrow in the area.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), DSWD-FO NCR sent 5,000 FFPs as resource augmentation to the city of Marikina.

Likewise, in an effort to help FOs in Luzon with their disaster response, DSWD-FO VI is sending 20,000 FFPs to Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, DSWD, through NROC and its various FOs, continues with its repacking activities to ensure the availability of food and non-food items and maintain the needed level of stockpiles for distribution to the affected population.

For today, NROC has a stockpile of 8,000 FFPs ready to be distributed to the different FOs.

The Department, as lead agency in the Food and Non-Food Item (FNFI) Cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council ensures the sufficiency of food and non-food items that can be augmented to local governments in the event of a calamity or disaster. ###