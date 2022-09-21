DSWD provides livelihood assistance to beneficiaries in Calinog, Iloilo

As part of its implementation of Executive Order (EO) No. 70 series of 2018 and its contribution to the country’s peace campaign, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided Seed Capital Fund and Livelihood Assistance Grants to the qualified beneficiaries in Calinog, Iloilo on September 8.

Undersecretary for Inclusive and Sustainable Peace Alan Tanjusay spearheaded the ceremonial payout of the capital fund worth P1.5 million to five Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) Associations in identified Conflict-Affected and Vulnerable Areas (CVAs) in the municipality.

Each SLP Association received Php300,000 to start their proposed social enterprises, which include agricultural supplies enterprise and basic commodities merchandising.

The provision of the capital funds is the second track component of the Department’s implementation of EO 70 which is directed toward ensuring the delivery of social services to communities in CVAs.

Meanwhile, the offices of Iloilo Governor Arthur R. Defensor Jr. and Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go also released Php500,000 worth of Livelihood Assistance Grant to 50 beneficiaries from the municipality.

The recipients of the grants, who received Php10,000 each, were small-scale business owners, agricultural vendors, indigenous people, solo parents, senior citizens, and persons with disability. This serves as additional capital for the existing enterprises of beneficiaries who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the ceremonial payout, Usec. Tanjusay and program-partners also visited the Binolosan Grande Livelihood Association at Brgy. Binolosan Grande in Calinog. The members of the association harvest locally-grown bananas which they sell in nearby municipalities as part of their social enterprise.

The DSWD is hopeful that, through the livelihood assistance, more clients will benefit from the Department’s support to the peace-building initiatives of the government in fulfillment and attainment of a sustainable, just, and lasting peace. ###