DSWD provides assistance to victims of the Tagaytay landslide incident

Pursuant to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)’s maagap na serbisyo, Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo has instructed the Department’s Field Office IV-A to assist the injured workers and the bereaved families of the casualties of the recent landslide which occurred on July 11 in a construction site in Barangay Kaybagal Central, Tagaytay City.

A search and rescue operation was organized on July 12 by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC). Six construction workers died in the incident, while two were injured and taken to the hospital.

Upon receiving the instruction of Secretary Tulfo, DSWD Field Office IV-A immediately took action to assess the situation and identify the necessary interventions.

The Field Office has already extended P10,000 financial assistance to the bereaved families of those who perished in the incident. The Field Office also coordinated with the funeral service provider for the P25,000 burial assistance for each victim. Field Office IV-A social workers will also conduct psycho-social processing to the bereaved families.

For the injured workers, the Department provided medical assistance of P10,000 each.

The Field Office also coordinated with the construction firm to determine the assistance that they can provide to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the Secretary appealed to the public to exercise caution as the rainy season has commenced, and landslides are likely to occur in the process.