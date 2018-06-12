DSWD provides assistance to families affected by flooding in Maguindanao

Due to the effects of the heavy rain showers affecting various regions in the country, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided augmentation support to families affected by a flooding incident that occurred in Maguindanao.

According to the latest report of the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB), the Department has already released P1,353,600 worth of assistance to affected families in the municipalities of Sultan Mastura and Sultan Kudarat.

About 14,096 families or 71,322 persons were affected by the flooding incident.

Currently, the DSWD, through its Field Office in Region XII, remains in close coordination with concerned local government units and the DSWD-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) for request for additional assistance and interventions for the affected residents. ###