DSWD to provide psychosocial intervention to Mayon evacuees

by Social Marketing | Jan 26, 2018

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Officer-in-Charge Emmanuel A. Leyco said the DSWD is preparing to implement psychosocial intervention measures for evacuees who have been traumatized by the series of eruptions of Mayon Volcano in Albay.

“Pangunahing binibigay na tulong ng DSWD sa mga apektadong residente ang family food packs at non-food items, pero naghahanda narin tayo magbigay ng psychosocial support sa pamamagitan ng counselling(The primary aid that the DSWD extends to the affected residents are family food packs and non-food items, but we are already preparing to provide psychosocial support through counselling to the evacuees),” OIC Leyco said in an interview over a radio news program yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Department’s Field Office (FO) in Region V distributed 2,000 toys to children staying in various evacuation centers as part of the play therapy session which is a component of the psychosocial intervention . The toys are on top of the additional family food packs (FFPs) and non-food items provided by FO V to the Provincial Government of Albay earlier this week.

“Sinisikap po natin na mahatiran ng tulong ang lahat ng apektadong pamilya. Kung mayroon mang hindi pa nabigyan, ipagbigay-alam lamang po agad sa amin sa pamamagitan ng aming field office V (We are doing our best to extend help to all affected families. For those who have not yet received aid, kindly inform us through our FO V),” the Officer-in-Charge added.

To date, the DSWD has so far provided a total of P17,123,024.72 worth of relief assistance to families and individuals who have been affected by the volcanic activities of Mayon.

Of this amount, P13,553,128.72 has been provided to the provincial government in the form of FFPs and non-food items, such as malongs, sleeping mats, blankets, dignity kits, and toys. The remaining amount was provided to the affected municipalities of Camalig, Daraga, and Malilipot, and to Legazpi City.

Meanwhile, the Local Government Units (LGUs) and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) have extended P2,849,124.62 and P3,848,249.68 worth of aid, respectively, bringing the total cost of assistance to the affected families to P23,820,399.02.

The DSWD and its Field Office (FO) in the Bicol Region continue to coordinate closely with the affected LGUs to monitor the status of the affected residents who fled to safety.

Based on latest reports, the number of Albay residents who fled to temporary shelters has increased to 18,365 or 69,672 individuals. The residents are staying in 69 evacuation centers scattered in the municipalities of Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo, as well as in the cities of Legazpi, Ligao, and Tabaco. Evacuation center housing 126 families or 575 individuals was recently opened in the Municipality of Bacacay.

Meanwhile, 2,822 families or 11,946 persons are still staying with their relatives and friends. ###