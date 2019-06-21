21 Jun 2019

DSWD to provide emergency shelter assistance to quake survivors

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 21 Jun 2019

By Marie Joy L. Simpao-Carbungco

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga, June 20 (PIA) -- Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to provide Emergency Shelter Assistance to families severely affected by the April 22 6.1 magnitude earthquake.

Based on the validation conducted by DSWD personnel, a total of 3,135 houses in the region were damaged as a result of the earthquake, with 905 totally damaged and 2,230 partially damaged houses.

“Most of these damaged houses are from the province of Pampanga, specifically Porac town with 653 totally damaged and 1,259 partially damaged houses,” DSWD Regional Director Gemma B. Gabuya said.

Families with totally damaged houses will receive P30,000 while those with partially damaged houses will receive P10,000.

“Aside from this, our beneficiaries will also be subjected to 10 days cash for work for those with totally damaged houses and five days for those with partially damaged houses. The rate of our cash for work in Central Luzon is P300 per day,” Gabuya said.

Prior to this, DSWD already provided a total of P2.45-million worth of assistance to more than 5,000 families affected by the earthquake.

DSWD staff were also deployed to affected areas to conduct validation of reported damaged houses, as well as provide psycho-social support. (CLJD/MJLS-PIA 3)

