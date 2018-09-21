DSWD to provide cash-for-work to ‘Ompong’ victims in Ilocos Norte

As part of the early recovery and rehabilitation for Typhoon Ompong victims, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office (FO) in Region I, is set to grant P20 million to Ilocos Norte for a cash-for-work (CFW) project to generate temporary employment for affected families in the province.

The project will be implemented under the DSWD’s Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation (CCAM) program which focuses on alleviating the long-term impacts of climate change.

Participants of the CFW are expected to engage in a 10-day community work which includes the rehabilitation and maintenance of mangroves and denuded watershed areas, and establishment of green walls.

“DSWD is working closely with local government units (LGUs) to ensure that the implementation of CFW and CCAM will be beneficial to rehabilitate affected communities and to ensure that the long-term hazards and risks of climate change will be reduced, especially in the poor and vulnerable areas,” said DSWD Secretary Virginia N. Orogo.

Status of assistance

Yesterday, a group from the DSWD FO-CAR airlifted family food packs (FFPs), micro-nutrient powders, boxes of Vitamin A, and Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) tapes to reach the isolated communities in Kabayan, Benguet.

In Region II, the DSWD FO-II distributed 637 FFPs to affected victims in Barangays Aggaman Sur and Aggaman Norte, Baggao, Cagayan.

The Department also augmented additional 1,200 FFPs to the local government of Tuguegarao City for distribution to affected barangays.

To date, the DSWD has already provided P35,400,609.15 worth of assistance to affected families and individuals inside and outside evacuation centers, while P12,250,047.18 worth of aid was given by LGUs, P510,370 from NGOs, and P203,070 from other private partners.

Moreover, the social welfare agency is assisting LGUs in the conduct of Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) in affected localities to determine the exact number of houses and affected families that will need possible emergency shelter assistance (ESA).

As of 4AM today, only 391 evacuation centers in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, and CAR are open providing temporary shelter to 13,949 families or 54,935 individuals.

“We are exerting all our efforts to reach isolated areas through intense coordination with the Logistics Cluster for the mobilization of land, air and sea assets in the delivery of relief items,” said Sec. Orogo.

“Rest assured that the DSWD will do its best to expedite all relief efforts including the preparations for the recovery and rehabilitation of ‘Ompong’ victims,” she ended. ###