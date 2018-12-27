DSWD preps for ‘Usman’

Following the entry of Tropical Depression Usman in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in the different Field Offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) along the path of the weather disturbance are now activated for disaster operations in their respective areas.

Overall, the DSWD has total stockpiles and standby funds of ₱1,279,393,332 broken down into 404,948 family food packs amounting to ₱144,875,074.92 and available food and non-food Items amounting to ₱919,900,075.91 ready for distribution to affected areas.

In the Bicol Region where the effects of the tropical depression will be felt today, December 27, based on the forecast made by PAG-ASA, the DSWD-Field Office V reported that there are 6,323 food packs available at the DSWD warehouse in Bogtong, Legazpi City.

Likewise, Field Office V has also allocated 27,337 family food packs and 37,600 pieces of malong to be distributed to the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, and Catanduanes as augmentation assistance, when necessary.

DSWD Spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Glenda Relova said, “Even though it is the holiday season, the DSWD workforce is prepared to handle the effects of Tropical Depression Usman. We have enough prepositioned goods to be immediately distributed to affected areas, should the need arises.”