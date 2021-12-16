DSWD prepares for ‘Odette’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started its preparations for Typhoon ‘Odette.’

Based on the Department’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in Regions V, VII, and VIII are now on standby and are ready to provide technical assistance and resource augmentation support to localities along the track of the typhoon.

The DSWD Field Office (FO) VI has initially prepositioned over 3,000 food packs in Bago City, Negros Occidental, more than 1,000 in Dumarao, Capiz, and more than 2,000 in Banga, Aklan.

In Bicol Region, the DSWD FO V has more than 27,000 family food packs (FFPs) ready in their warehouses and standby funds of more than P5 million that can be used in their disaster response operations.

Meanwhile, as of December 14, 6PM, the DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) maintain stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than P930 million. Of which, some P83 million is allotted as standby funds to purchase additional supplies for disaster operations, while more than 350,000 Family Food Packs (FFPs) are readily available for immediate distribution to families that will be affected by the weather disturbance.

The DSWD is also coordinating with local government units, which are the first responders in the occurrence of natural and man-made calamities, based on Republic Act 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

The Department urged the public to stay alert and heed the warnings of their local executives to prevent any untoward incidents. ###