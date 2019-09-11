DSWD pours climate change aid to NV folks

By Benjamin Moses M. Ebreo

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya, Sept. 11 (PIA) - - At least 6,000 poor villagers in the province were recently given assistance by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under its Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation (CCAM) program.

Mary Grace Pascua, Social Welfare and Development Team Leader, said that CCAM program involves more than P16 million which covers the beneficiaries from the 15 municipalities of the province.

She said they were able to implement their various projects and activities such as tree planting and reforestations, rehabilitation of small scale community infrastructures such as slope protection, desilting of waterways and spring development.

Pascua added that repair or construction of child development centers, establishment of communal gardens, seeding propagation or potting of seedlings, including road or foot trails cleaning, canal declogging, riprapping, canal dredging and patching, leveling and construction of roads were also implemented in the 15 town.

The target beneficiaries are from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), those in the Listahanan or neither 4Ps beneficiaries not included in the Listahanan but poor and vulnerable households.

“They will be assessed, verified and validated by our municipal social welfare and development officers,” Pascua added. (ALM/BME/PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya)