DSWD NROC augments food packs to affected regions by ‘Paeng’

As part of the continuing relief efforts of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to assist areas affected by Tropical Depression Paeng, the National Resource Operations Center (NROC), the Agency’s main warehouse, is set to augment a total of 29,400 family food packs (FFPs) to concerned DSWD Field Offices (FOs) today, October 30, 2022.

During the coordination meeting of Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo with Regional Directors this morning, the DSWD-NROC reported that it will dispatch 17 ten-wheeler trucks to Cagayan Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) containing the following: 1,000 FFPs to Kawit, Cavite; 1,600 FFPs going to Noveleta, Cavite; 15,000 FFPs to FO II; 5,000 FFPs to FO V; 3,400 FFPs to FO III; and, 3,400 FFPs to FO Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The Secretary mentioned that the immediate dispatch of FFPs is in line with the instructions of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that food assistance must be given to affected residents within 24 hours.

“Yan ang kabilin-bilinan pa kahapon ni Presidente Marcos na today, in 24 hours, dapat nabababaan na at napapakain na ang mga tao (This was the directive of President Marcos that today, in 24 hours, the people affected should have food),” Secretary Tulfo said.

Meanwhile, the DSWD FO NCR provided hot meals to 157 stranded passengers at Manila North Port.

In CAR, the DSWD, through Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) in Apayao, delivered 750 FFPs to Tanglagan, Calanasan, Apayao.

In Southern Tagalog Region, the DSWD FO CALABARZON delivered 1,500 FFPs to the LGU of Gen. Luna, Quezon, and provided hygiene kits and FFPs to 1,973 families and hygiene kits to stranded passengers who are staying at the BPI EC in Malainin, Ibaan, Batangas.

On October 29, the Department’s FO VII, provided meals to 250 stranded passengers and 54 stranded truck drivers and helpers. The FO also delivered 69 FFPs to Dumanjug, Cebu and 30 modulat tents to Talisay City, Cebu.

In Zamboanga City, the DSWD FO IX provided 47 hot pack meals to the stranded passengers at Zamboanga City wharf and transported 385 FFPs and 385 sleeping kits for distribution to the affected families.

As of 6AM of October 30, a total of ₱23,356,611.81 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families, of which, ₱22,307,535.81 was from the DSWD. In addition, the Department has over ₱1.49 billion worth of standby and stockpile funds ready for its disaster response operations.

The Secretary also assured the public that it will continue to coordinate with affected local government units (LGUs) and preposition food and non-food items in strategic locations across the country.

The DSWD urged affected citizens to continue to coordinate with their respective local executives to ensure their safety at all times.