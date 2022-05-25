DSWD KALAHI-CIDSS turns over newly-built isolation units to IP communities

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn (PAMANA) Community Driven Development Program for Indigenous People (IP-CDD), recently turned over three (3) isolation units to the IP communities in Asuncion, Davao del Norte.

Of these isolation units, two (2) were turned over to officials and IP representatives of Barangay Camansa and Barangay Binansian while the other isolation facility was handed over to officials and Dibabawon Tribal representatives of Barangay Sonlon, Asuncion, Davao del Norte.

These isolation facilities in Barangay Camansa and Barangay Binansian, and Barangay Sonlon amounting to P2.1 million and P600,000, respectively, were built to address the ongoing risks of the COVID-19 pandemic in the barangays.

The KALAHI CIDSS-PAMANA IP-CDD seeks to empower the communities, including the Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities, affected by or vulnerable to conflict, and engage them as active partners in development by involving them in culture and gender-sensitive processes of identifying community needs, planning for and implementing appropriate sub-projects, and participating in monitoring project outputs and results.

Some of the sub-projects that may be supported under the KALAHI-CIDSS include access roads, improved water systems, medical supplies, tools, equipment, PPEs, and facilities for COVID-19 response, barangay health stations, and Child Development Centers among others.

The DSWD, in partnership with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), continues to commit to deliver basic services to the IP communities by supporting the implementation of the Ancestral Domain Sustainable Development and Protection Plan (ADSDPP) as well as strengthen the partnership of local governance institutions and the Indigenous Political Structures (IPS) and build communities’ resilience to conflict.