DSWD intensifies delivery of relief goods in areas affected by ‘Ompong’

In the aftermath of the massive devastation wrought by typhoon ‘Ompong’ in Regions 1, II, III, V, CAR, CALABARZON and NCR, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is intensifying its augmentation support to severely affected local government units (LGUs) in the said regions.

As of 4am report, DSWD has provided ₱10,950,718.40 worth of assistance to affected families and individuals in the regions hit by ‘Ompong’, while ₱3,452,388 came from LGUs,and ₱460,950 from non-government organizations (NGOs) for a total of ₱ 14,864,056.40.

A total of 147,540 families or 591,762 persons were affected in 2,738 barangays, 433 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR.

Reports said that a total of 50,686 families or 192,842 persons are currently staying inside 1,899 evacuation centers, while some 6,510 families or 26,666 persons are staying with relatives or friends in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, and CAR. Meanwhile, all evacuation centers in MIMAROPA are already closed.

There are 451 damaged houses reported in Regions I, III, and CAR; of which, 79 houses are totally damaged and 372 houses are partially damaged.

The DSWD-Disaster Response Management Bureau and National Resource and Logistics Management Service (NRLMS) staff are on 24/7 duty at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Operations Center to continuously coordinate with the concerned DSWD-Field Offices and Response Cluster members for significant disaster response updates.

Regional situation

The DSWD-FO NCR Quick Response Teams headed by Bienvenido Barbosa facilitated the distribution of family kits to the affected families in Malabon City. It is continuously coordinating with the 17 LGUs through its respective Local Social Welfare and Development Office (LSWDOs) regarding necessary augmentation assistance needed by the affected families.

Meanwhile, DSWD-FO CAR facilitated the purchase of 600 sacks of NFA rice to be distributed to the affected families.

In San Fernando, La Union, volunteers at the DSWD Regional Warehouse continues to do manual repacking of family food packs (FFPs).

DSWD-FO II is assigned as the secretariat for social services response tasked to consolidate the actions and commitments of the DSWD, National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Education (DepEd), National Food Authority (NFA), Department of Health (DOH), and Department of Trade and Industry.

The DSWD contingent in the province of Batanes headed by DREMB Director Rodolfo Encabo, together with the SWAD Team, and PDRRMC members in the province conducted Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) in Batanes Island. As of 16 September 2018, 12:00 noon, no damage was observed as an effect of TY Ompong. Nonetheless, LDRRMCs are continuously providing weather updates to their constituents.

DSWD-FO II also conducted spot visits to evacuation centers in the municipality of Amulung, Cagayan. The FO has standby stockpile of 5,628 family food packs and Quick Response Fund amounting to Php10,000,000.00 for the provision of augmentation support to affected LGUs.

DSWD-FO III has started conducting validation to PDRRMC and MDRRMO on reported 8,000 families affected in Camiling, Tarac, while continuously monitoring the status of the municipality of Aliaga, Nueva Ecija. It has also facilitating the release of family food packs to the affected LGUs, namely: 2,700 family food packs (FFPs) to Camiling Tarlac, 500 FFPs for Masantol, Pampanga, and blankets for the affected families in Malolos and FFPs for San Miguel, Bulacan.

Meanwhile, DSWD-FO CALABARZON is currently repacking 4,000 FFPs readily available to LGUs request for augmentation. A total of 2,864 FFPs were already packed at the GMA Warehouse.

In MIMAROPA, the LGU of Rizal and Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro, distributed food and non-food items and established a community kitchen in Brgy. Malabni, while the LGU of Calintaan distributed hot meals amounting to P2,649.

DSWD FO MIMAROPA Social Welfare and Development Team (SWADT) Office ensured the availability of prepositioned of goods and stockpile in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA). It was also reported that ports in Romblon and Marinduque are now back to normal operations since September 15, while the ports in Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Palawan are still not operational.

DSWD Secretary Virginia N. Orogo assured that the Department is ready to provide augmentation support to all affected LGUs.

She said, “The Department’s personnel in the affected regions, as well as those in the Central Office deployed in the hardest hit areas are already providing the necessary technical assistance to the affected communities.” ###