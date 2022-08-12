DSWD to hasten provision of emergency shelter assistance for Typhoon Odette victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ensured that it will hasten the implementation of Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) for families affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette that hit Visayas and Mindanao regions in December 2021.

This, after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) granted the DSWD’s request for a special allotment amounting to over P1.5 billion for the repair of 153,410 totally damaged houses in Regions VI, VIII, X and CARAGA. Regions MIMAROPA and VII shall be covered under the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) of the National Housing Authority (NHA).

Through the ESA, the DSWD will provide financial assistance worth P10,000 to augment resources of the target affected families to purchase construction materials in repairing their damaged houses.

Under the directive of DSWD Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo, the guidelines are now being prepared to guarantee the efficient and effective implementation of the ESA. In addition, concerned DSWD Field Offices were also directed to coordinate with affected local government units to determine the rightful beneficiaries of the program and ensure that their documentary requirements are complete.