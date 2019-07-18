DSWD, Habitat for Humanity Turnover 4,215 Core Shelters to Earthquake Victims in Bohol

A total of 4,215 core houses constructed through the Modified Core Shelter Assistance Project (MCSAP) by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Philippines, have already been turned over, as of June 25, 2019, to survivors of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Bohol in 2013.

Families from the towns of Sagbayan, Catigbian, Carmen, Balilihan, Tubigon, Loon, Calape, Antequera, Buenavista, Clarin, Corella, Cortes, Danao, Inabanga, Maribojoc, San Isidro, and Sevilla are now the proud owners of these houses after receiving their Certificates of Completion, Acceptance, and Occupancy from the Department.

Each core shelter has a total lot area of 25 square meters with toilet and connections for electricity and water supply.

The core shelters were built using a modified design to make these more durable against disasters. Earthquakes and typhoons of various intensities and strengths were considered in coming up with the final design of the shelter, which uses industrially fabricated steel frames as the main structural support.

“The steel materials are good to use in an earthquake resilient design due to its high tensile strength and ductile nature that could withstand a maximum load or stress which make the design durable from collapsing,” DSWD Field Office VII Regional Shelter Infrastructure Officer, Engineer Aguinaldo Jimenez, explained.

The beneficiaries of the core shelter project also had their share in the construction of the houses through provision of bamboo slots or “lipak” for alternative walling, preparation of the lots, hauling of materials, and installation of connections for electricity and water supply.

“Nalipay gyud ko kay nakapuyo na gyud mi nga kumpleto na gyud ang balay, dili pareha sauna nga nagtabon-tabon lang mi, nag barong-barong lang mi nga kanang makita pa gyud among atop. Ampingan gyud ko ni. Dili nako ni ibaligya, para ra gyud ni sa akong pamilya” (I am really happy that we are living in a fully-equipped home now. Unlike before, we were only sheltered under a makeshift shack. I will take care and will not sell this house. This is only for my family), Gina Canino, one of the recipients, expressed. -30-