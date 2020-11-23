DSWD gives financial aid to families of casualties

By Oliver T. Baccay

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 22 (PIA) - - Aside from providing food assistance, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) region 2 also gave financial aid to the the families of the casualties of flooding and landslides caused by typhoon "Ulysses" in Cagayan Valley region.

Regional Director Fernando De Villa said there are already social workers on the grounds to conduct assessment on the impact of the calamities.

He said they have already given P10,000 burial assistance to each of the families of the 19 validated individuals who died due to the flooding and landslide in the region.

"We also give assistance for those who need to pay their hospital bills and for the purchase of medicines for those who incurred injuries aside from the burial assistance for the families of the region's casualties," De Villa said.

He also said, based from initial reports as of Nov. 19, there were 20 totally damaged houses in the region, wherein 12 are in Isabela, three in Nueva Vizcaya, five in Quirino and the assessment in Cagayan is still ongoing.

There were also 32 partially damaged houses due to flooding and landslides as of Nov. 19.

"We are now drafting our request for financial assistance of those whose houses were totally and partially damaged. We are yet to determine how much we will give to each of the affected households," De Villa said.

On the relief distributions, he said there were already 39, 880 family food packs worth P19.9 million to the calamity affected families in the region as of Nov. 19.

"We continue to do repacking of relief goods because there are still a lot of families that need foods. We will try to distribute even for the second wave if we can," De Villa added.

He also stated that they will request other regions for more relief packs that they did not utilize to be augmented in the relief operations for Cagayan Valley region.

The director also stated that they are tapping Local Government Units and other government agencies' assistance in the delivery of the relief goods to the affected families as they don't have the transportation means to reach up to the far-flung areas. (MDCT/OTB/PIA 2-Cagayan)