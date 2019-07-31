31 Jul 2019

DSWD gives aid to quake victims in Batanes

By Oliver T. Baccay

BASCO, Batanes, July 30 (PIA)--The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Region 2 immediately extended financial assistance, including food and non-food items, to the victims of consecutive earthquakes that jolted Batanes, particularly Itbayat island-town, on Satruday, July 27.

Franco Lopez, DSWD disaster focal person, said they have deployed an augmentation team in the affected areas to conduct rapid assessment on the damages brought about by the magnitudes 5.4 and 5.9 earthquakes happened last Saturday morning.

To comply with the order of President Rodrigo Duterte, Lopez said they now fastrack the validation of the number of affected families, including the number of totally and partially damaged houses.

He said upon validation of such, DSWD will release emergency shelter assistance in the amount of P30,000 for families with totally damaged houses while P10,000 for partially damaged houses within the week.

“We will also extend P3,000 burial assistance to the family of each individual who were killed during the twin eartquakes. Pay-out for our social pensioners in the area is now ongoing ,” Lopez said.

He added that they also gave P5,000 cash as food assistance to the six severely injured individuals who were air lifted to the Batanes General Hospital (BGH) for immediate treatment.

Based on the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) report, the death toll has reached eight, while the number of injured persons has gone up to 60.

DSWD Region 2, Lopez said has a ready fund amounting to P700,000 for food, burial and other assistances intended for the victims.

“We already utilized the prepositioned foods in the town. Another 170 family food packs are now being shipped to the island,” Lopez added.

He also said that they already coordinated with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to ship additional 1,000 family food packs, 25 sets of tents and 400 sleeping kits to Itbayat island-town. The Philippine Coastguard will also deliver 100 sacks of rice from Basco to Itbayat. (ALM/OTB/PIA-Batanes)

