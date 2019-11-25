DSWD Field Offices demonstrate true meaning of “panaghiusa” amid disaster ops for quake-affected families

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista hailed how the different Field Offices (FOs) of the Department have demonstrated the true meaning of the Visayan term “panaghiusa” or unity as they continue to provide augmentation assistance to quake-hit municipalities in Central and Southern Mindanao.

Since the start of disaster operations for quake-survivors, relief assistance comprising of food and non-food items continue to pour in the affected areas in both regions coming from the different DSWD FOs. To date, FOs V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Caraga have sent their augmentation support.

This continued cooperation of the Department’s FOs is an assurance that relief assistance for affected families is sufficient to help them cope with their disrupted lives due to the series of tremors.

Meanwhile, based on the 6PM, November 13, 2019 report of the DSWD Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC), a total of P42,700,979.70 worth of assistance has been provided by the Department, through DSWD FOs XI and XII, to affected families in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

Aside from on-going relief distribution and provision of augmentation support, the Department also ensured the availability of women and children-friendly spaces to reduce the stressful effects of the earthquake to the affected children.

Under Republic Act No. 10821 or the “Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act,” national and local government agencies are mandated to execute a comprehensive emergency program for children and pregnant and lactating mothers in times of disasters.

The Department, as the vice chair for disaster response, is tasked to oversee its implementation through the Comprehensive Emergency Program for Children (CEPC) by engaging all national government agencies (NGAs), local government units (LGUs), and non-government organizations (NGOs) to create safe, gender-appropriate, and timely assistance during the relief, rehabilitation, and recovery phases of disaster response operations.

DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Aimee Torrefranca-Neri visited on November 4 displaced mothers and children staying in Makilala Elementary School in Makilala, North Cotabato to ensure that there are sufficient relief assistance and psychosocial interventions provided to them.

DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group Felicisimo Budiongan was also in Makilala on November 5, 2019 to spearhead the relief operations in the area.

DSWD remains in close coordination with affected LGUs and concerned Field Offices (FOs) for significant disaster updates and request for technical assistance and resource augmentation. -30-