DSWD Field Offices along ‘Tisoy’ path activate disaster teams, set up emergency response ops centers

The disaster teams of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Offices (DSWD FOs) along the track of Typhoon Tisoy have been activated and are now on alert status to provide technical assistance and resource augmentation to local government units (LGUs) in their emergency response operations.

In Bicol Region where ‘Tisoy’ made a landfall in Sorsogon, the DSWD FO V Quick Response Teams (QRTs) are now on 24-hour duty. They are closely coordinating with the Provincial/Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (P/MDRRMOs) for status reports and updates as well as the generation of data of affected families and persons in the region.

On December 2, the FO sent 1,000 family food packs and 2,000 pieces of malong to Catanduanes. It also sent additional prepositioned goods to the offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Tigaon, Baao, and Sipocot in Camarines Sur; and in DPWH Daet, Camarines Norte.

The FO’s Resource Operation Section ensures the availability of family food packs and non-food items for affected areas.

A total of 5,054 families or 20,876 persons were pre-emptively evacuated and are now staying in 142 evacuation centers set up by LGUs in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate.

Meanwhile, in MIMAROPA Region, the DSWD FO reported that 3,736 families or 14,213 persons from the provinces of Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Marinduque have been affected. Of this number, 3,622 families or 13,857 persons are now staying in 202 evacuation centers located around the three provinces. The FO has provided 600 pieces of Malong for affected families in Baco, Oriental Mindoro.

Other DSWD FOs have also set up their own emergency response operations centers to facilitate the provision of smooth and immediate assistance to affected families and individuals.

Under the Local Government Code, LGUs are the first responders before, during, and after a disaster. They are primarily responsible for disaster preparedness, mitigation, and response.

DSWD, meanwhile, augments the resources of the LGUs as needed to respond to the needs/requirements of the affected families and individuals. -30