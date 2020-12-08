DSWD extends over P208 million worth of aid to typhoon victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as the lead agency in the Food and Non-Food Item Cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), has extended over P208 million worth of relief supplies as of December 4, as augmentation support to localities battered by the recent typhoons that hit the country in the last quarter of 2020.

Starting with Typhoon Quinta, which affected over 205,000 families last October, the Department was able to provide more than P5.4 million to Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, VI, and VII.

Likewise, the Department distributed more than P85.2 million worth of assistance to Typhoon Rolly-affected areas. Of which, more than P64.2 million was given to Bicol Region because of the extent of damage brought by the typhoon in the provinces of Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Albay.

Meanwhile, as of the latest data, over P117.8 million worth of aid was released to address the needs of families affected by Typhoon Ulysses in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, V, National Capital Region, and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Aside from the provision of relief aid, DSWD also continues to provide responsive social protection assistance through psychosocial support and management of women and children-friendly spaces in existing evacuation centers. This is part of the Department’s role as the primary agency responsible for the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster and the Internally Displaced Persons Protection Cluster of the NDRRMC.

At present, the Department, through its concerned Field Offices, continues to monitor the situation of affected localities for provision of additional assistance, including early recovery interventions for affected families.

DSWD is also continuously prepositioning relief supplies to replenish the stockpiles of regional warehouses and other strategic areas around the country for any eventualities.