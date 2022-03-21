DSWD extends more assistance for peace-building initiatives in Western Visayas

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary Rene Glen O. Paje represented Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista during the awarding of housing units to KAPATIRAN beneficiaries in Ibajay, Aklan last March 10, 2022.

The DSWD, in its continuing effort to support the peace-building initiatives through the delivery of social welfare and development services, turned over 16 housing units constructed by the 53rd Engineering Brigade at the Peace and Development Community (PDC) in Barangay Rivera, Cabugao, and San Jose in Ibajay, Aklan. This program is under the PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn (PAMANA) and Socio-Economic Reintegration Cluster (SERC) chaired by Undersecretary Paje. Other participating agencies are the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Department of Health, National Housing Authority, Technical Education and Skill Development Authority, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Education, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Department of Trade and Industry, National Irrigation Administration, local government units, and other private partners.

Through the PAMANA project, the DSWD partly funded and participated in the turnover of the housing units to the KAPATIRAN members. The PDC site already comprised of the Community Store granted under the Livelihood Settlement Grants (LSG) of the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), and the Integrated Coco Mill Facility. Installation of electric poles for electricity and solar panels for water pumps is further being developed to include an Emergency Food Reserve Production Plant and 28 more housing units under Phases 2 and 3 of the housing program.

PAMANA, led by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), is the Philippine government’s framework for peace and development. The DSWD is one of the agencies supporting its implementation by providing socio-economic projects and other interventions to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas and conflict-affected and -vulnerable areas. This support comes in the form of livelihood assistance, agricultural infrastructures, and other social services.

The turnover ceremony was led by Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. Aside from Undersecretary Paje, DSWD Field Office (FO) VI Regional Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre, and DSWD FO VI Promotive Services Division Chief Luna Moscoso.

During his stay in Aklan, Undersecretary Paje also visited the DSWD projects being implemented in the municipality of Tangalan. He inspected the Social Pension payout in Barangay Tangas, and the Local COVID-19 Center constructed under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) in Barangay Tondog.

In addition, the Undersecretary also met with the beneficiaries who were able to establish and operate the Hi-Way Kandingan Resto which already earns P3,000 – P11,000 per month; and the Dumlog Coconut Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (DUCOFA) Bakery which received LSG worth P15,000 under the SLP. The DUCOFA supplies products to nearby towns and provinces. It also caters to online orders and allows resellers to further their reach in the market.

Lastly, the Undersecretary’s visit is a testament of the commitment of the Department to ensure the provision of anti-poverty initiatives and social protection programs in conflict-affected areas and vulnerable communities, as part of the peace-building programs of the Duterte administration.