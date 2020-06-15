DSWD extends emergency shelter assistance to typhoon-hit E. Samar residents

By Ninfa B. Quirante

BORONGAN CITY, June 12, (PIA) -- Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Bautista said that the department is giving assistance through the program Emergency Shelter Assistance to those residents whose houses were damaged by typhoon Ambo.

In his appearance at the Laging Handa Network Briefing with Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, on June 12, Secretary Bautista announced this assistance to the province.

Bautista said that owners of the totally damaged houses will receive P30,000 and to those partially damaged will receive P10,000.

Typhoon Ambo ravaged the northern towns of Eastern Samar on May 14, 2020.

Bautista told Gov. Evardone that he directed the regional director of DSWD Region 8 to consolidate the list of the families with damaged houses in the region for the Emergency Shelter Assistance.

According to Josephine Titong, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officer of Eastern Samar, as of May 20, there are 11,830 partially and 2,496 totally damaged houses in Eastern Samar after the typhoon hit the province.

Bautista then thanked Evardone in the latter's effort to complement the Social Amelioration Program of the national government.

Eastern Samar Governor Evardone said that the provincial government allotted fund to give to his constituents who were not qualified to receive the SAP fund, the DOLE assistance and the SAP for farmers.

His own version of SAP budget is undergoing the final stages of validation, the governor told Bautista. "125 thousand families yata yung di nabigyan ng SAP," the governor said in the Independence Day episode of Laging Handa Network Briefing hosted by PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar.

The governor in his final statement assured the Eastern Samareños that he will exert all his effort to ensure that with his close coordination with the national government, his constituents will not go hungry.

"I assure our kababayan na gagawin natin ang lahat with the national government agencies para makabangon at maging makabuluhan ang Independence Day celebration ngayon." (Reden D. Tangara and nbq/PIA 8 E. Samar)