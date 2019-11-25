DSWD extends cash aid to quake-survivors in North Cotabato

In continuation of the disaster response efforts in earthquake-hit areas in North Cotabato, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through Field Office (FO) XII, is also distributing financial assistance, aside from food and non-food items, to affected families and individuals in the province.

Under the Department’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, the social welfare agency, is providing P3,000 each to some 33,012 families from the towns of Arakan, Makilala, Magpet, Matalam, M’lang, President Roxas, Tulunan, Kabacan, and Kidapawan City.

AICS is a social safety net or a stop-gap measure to support the recovery of individuals and families suffering from unexpected life event or crisis.

The cash aid also provides survivors with the option to buy food and other commodities of their choice.

The Department is also expected to extend cash assistance to residents whose homes were destroyed by the series of earthquakes. Under the Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) Program, the Department shall give P30,000 to families with totally destroyed houses while P10,000 for those with partially damaged houses. The ESA is part of the recovery intervention under the Disaster Management program.

Meanwhile, DSWD FO XII continues to render technical assistance in managing evacuation centers to the local government unit (LGU) of Makilala after heavy rains and a hailstorm hit the temporary shelters in the town on November 12, 2019 affecting several evacuees.

The Field Office remains in close coordination with LGUs and law enforcement agencies to ensure the peaceful distribution of assistance, and the safety of affected residents. -30-