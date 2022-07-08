DSWD ensures continuous distribution of relief items to flash flood-affected individuals in Ifugao

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), continues the provision of family food packs (FFPs) and other non-food items to communities affected by the flooding incident in Banaue, Ifugao due to the Southwest Monsoon.

During the briefing this morning, DSWD Field Office CAR Regional Director, Arnel B. Garcia, reported to DSWD Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo that the Field Office had initially distributed 500 FFPs amounting to Php339,375 to the affected families and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Barangay Amganad, Poblacion, Tam-an, Viewpoint, Bocos, and Poitan in Banaue. Some 500 families or 1,500 individuals were affected by the flooding incident.

The Field Office also facilitated the delivery of additional 1,000 FFPs today, 8 July 2022, to the affected local government unit. It, likewise, coordinated with the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to ensure that roads are passable and accessible.

Prepositioning of another 1,300 FFPs to the satellite warehouse at Provincial Action Team (PAT) – Ifugao is also ongoing to ensure adequate supply of relief items to the affected families and individuals. The Field Office’s Regional Quick Response Team is also on standby to assist the LGU in its disaster response operations.

As of today, the Field Office has a total of 26,244 FFPs and 4,869 FFPs worth of raw materials strategically prepositioned in the different parts of the province ready for augmentation.

The Crisis Intervention Section of the Field Office is on alert to render assistance to affected families with damaged houses. Moreover, Field Office social workers are ready to provide Psychosocial First Aid to the victims.

Secretary Tulfo has instructed the Field Office to continue the prepositioning of FFPs and other relief items to ensure that relief supplies are readily available to the affected families.