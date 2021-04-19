DSWD DROMICReport #2 on the Flooding Incident in Davao Region due to Trough of LPA as of 15 April 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

Issued at 4:00 AM, 11 April 2021, the trough of the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) will affect the eastern section of Mindanao and easterlies affecting the rest of the country. Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms that caused flooding in the province of Davao del Norte.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 7,359 families or 36,795 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 9 barangays in Davao del Norte (see Table 1)