DSWD DROMIC Update Report #1 on the Mw 7.0 Earthquake Incident in Tayum, Abra as of 27 July 2022, 10AM

Situation Overview

On 27 Jul 2022 at 8:43 AM, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tayum (Abra) (17.64°N, 120.63°E - 003 km N 45° W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 017 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities.

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpile and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), FOs, and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,364,015,294.56 with breakdown as follows (see Table 2):

a. Standby Funds

A total of ₱328,969,834.36 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱247,530,257.39 is the available Quick Response Fund (QRF) in the CO.

b. Stockpiles

A total of 527,162 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱325,031,488.23, other food items amounting to ₱212,437,692.63, and non-food items (FNIs) amounting to ₱497,576,279.34 are available.