Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Typhoon “URSULA” (14 December 2020, 6PM)
Attachments
Situation Overview
This is the final report on the Typhoon “Ursula” that occurred on 23 December 2019. “Ursula” intensified into a typhoon on 24 December 2019, as it moved toward Eastern Visayas; hence, also affecting Northeastern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas. On 28 December2019, “Ursula” weakened into a Tropical Storm (TS) and exited PAR.
Source: DOST-PAGASA
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 823,869 families or 3,418,177 persons are affected in 3,168 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII and CARAGA (see Table 1)