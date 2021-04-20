DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Typhoon “ULYSSES” - 19 April 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

This is the final report on Typhoon “Ulysses” which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 08 November 2020 as a Tropical Depression and became a Tropical Storm on 10 November 2020 as it continued to move northwestward. On 11 November 2020, it further intensified into a Typhoon and the center of its eye made landfall in the vicinity of Patnanungan, Quezon. Typhoon “Ulysses” slightly weakened on 12 November 2020 as it moved westward over the West Philippine Sea. On 13 November 2020, Typhoon “Ulysses” re-intensified and exited PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASASevere Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,268,170 families or 5,205,724 persons were affected in 7,287 barangays in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 2,517 families or 9,732 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 85 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, II, CALABARZON, and V (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 34 families or 103 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II, V and CAR (see Table 3).