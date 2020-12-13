Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Typhoon “TISOY”, 11 December 2020, 6PM
Attachments
This is the final report on the Typhoon “Tisoy” that occurred on 29 November 2019. “KAMMURI” intensified into a Typhoon as it slows down while moving west-northwestward. “KAMMURI” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 30 November 2019 and was named “Tisoy” as the 20th Philippine tropical cyclone for 2019. On 05 December 2019, “Tisoy” weakened into a Tropical Depression (TD) and exited PAR. TD “Tisoy” and the Tail-End of a Cold Front is no longer affecting any part of the country. However, the Northeast Monsoon continued to bring light rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon.
Source: DOST-PAGASA
SUMMARY
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 828,707 families or 3,450,156 persons were affected in 5,575 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, CARAGA and CAR (see Table 1).