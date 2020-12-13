DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Typhoon “TISOY”, 11 December 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on the Typhoon “Tisoy” that occurred on 29 November 2019. “KAMMURI” intensified into a Typhoon as it slows down while moving west-northwestward. “KAMMURI” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 30 November 2019 and was named “Tisoy” as the 20th Philippine tropical cyclone for 2019. On 05 December 2019, “Tisoy” weakened into a Tropical Depression (TD) and exited PAR. TD “Tisoy” and the Tail-End of a Cold Front is no longer affecting any part of the country. However, the Northeast Monsoon continued to bring light rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 828,707 families or 3,450,156 persons were affected in 5,575 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, CARAGA and CAR (see Table 1).