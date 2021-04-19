DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Typhoon “QUINTA” - 16 April 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

This is the final report on the Typhoon “QUINTA” that developed as Tropical Depression on 23 October 2020 and intensified into a typhoon and endangered Albay-Camarines Sur area on 25 October 2020. Typhoon “Quinta” further intensified on 26 October 2020 as it continues to move away from the country. Typhoon “Quinta” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and further intensified over the West Philippine Sea on 27 October 2020.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulleti

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 239,580 families or 1,041,679 persons were affected in 3,092 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII and VIII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 288 families or 1,050 persons taking temporary shelter in 19 evacuation centers in Regions III and VI (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 696 families or 3,127 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions III and VI (see Table 3)