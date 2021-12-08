Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Typhoon “JOLINA”, 07 December 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 06 September 2021at around 2:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression “JOLINA” was estimated based on all available data at 310 km East Southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (10.1°N, 128.4°E) with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. On the same day, “JOLINA” intensified into a Typhoon and made its first landfall in Hernani, Eastern Samar at around 10:00 PM. On 07 September 2021, it made another landfall in Daram, Samar at 2:00 AM, third in Santo Niño, Samar at 3:40 AM, fourth in Almagro, Samar at 6:30 AM, fifth in Tagapulan, Samar at 7:50 AM and sixth in Dimasalang, Masbate at 10:00 AM. On 08 September 2021, as “JOLINA” weakened into Severe Tropical Storm, it made its seventh landfall in Torrijos, Marinduque at 12:50 AM, eight in San Juan, Batangas, and finally, it made its ninth landfall in Mariveles, Bataan as Tropical Storm. “JOLINA” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and re-intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm over the West Philippine Sea on 09 September 2021.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 115,307 families or 466,831 persons were affected by Typhoon “JOLINA” in 1,798 Barangays in Regions NCR, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, and VIII (see Table 1).

