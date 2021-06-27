DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Typhoon “Bising”, 25 June 2021, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

This is the final report on the Severe Tropical Storm "BISING" that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) 16 April 2021 at around 6:20AM and intensified into a Typhoon. The rainbands of Typhoon “BISING” brought moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, and the southern portion of Quezon. On 23 April 2021, “BISING” weakened into a Severe Tropical Storm and left the PAR on 25 April 2021 at around 5:40 AM.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 105,205 families or 432,365 persons were affected in 1,214 barangays in Regions II, V, VIII and Caraga (see Table 1).