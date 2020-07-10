DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Typhoon “Ambo” as of 09 July 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on the Typhoon “Ambo”, the first Philippine tropical cyclone for 2020 with an international name of “VONGFONG”. It entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 10 May 2020. On 11 May 2020, “Ambo” slightly intensified while slowly moving westward over the Philippine Sea. On 14 May 2020, the eye of Typhoon “Ambo” was located based on all available data including those from Virac Doppler Radar in the vicinity of San Jose De Buan, Samar. “Ambo” weakened into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) and exited PAR on 18 May 2020.