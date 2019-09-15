DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Tropical Storm “JENNY”, 12 September 2019, 6PM

This is the final report on Tropical Storm “Jenny” which started on 26 August 2019 as the Low Pressure Area (LPA) located East Northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar was developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “Jenny”. TD “Jenny” generally moved towards Central Luzon. It has intensified into a Tropical Storm on 27 August 2019 and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 4,525 families or 18,901 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Storm “Jenny” in 83 barangays in Regions I, II, III, VIII and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 471 families or 1,591 persons took temporary shelter in 41 evacuation centers in Regions I, III and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 8 families or 35 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in CAR (see Table 3).