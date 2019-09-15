DSWD DROMIC TERMINAL Report on Tropical Storm "INENG" as of 13 September 2019, 6PM

This is the final report on Tropical Storm “Ineng” which was developed from a Low pressure area to a Tropical Depression on 20 August 2019. It has generally moved northwestward. TD “Ineng” has intensified into a severe Tropical Storm on 23 August 2019 and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 25 August 2019.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 23,925 families or 99,734 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Storm “Ineng” in 328 barangays in Regions I, II, III, and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 721 families or 2,718 persons took temporary shelter in 55 evacuation centers in Regions I and III (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 42 families or 138 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions I and II (see Table 3).