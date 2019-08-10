DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Tropical Storm “FALCON”, 02 August 2019, 6PM

This is the final report on Tropical Storm “Falcon” which has developed from a Low Pressure Area to Tropical Depression on 15 July 2019. It has generally moved northwestward. It eventually turned into a Tropical Storm and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 18 July 2019.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 778 families or 3,555 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Storm “Falcon” in 31 barangays in Regions I, II, III, and CAR (see Table 1).