DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Tropical Storm “Dante”, 31 August 2021, 6PM

This is the final report on the monitored Tropical Storm “Dante”, which occurred on 30 May 2021.

SUMMARY

On 30 May 2021 at around 3:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression "Dante" was estimated based on all available data at 835 km East of Mindanao (6.4°N, 132.7°E). On the same date, “Dante” intensified into a Tropical Storm while moving northwestward over the Philippine sea. On 01 June 2021 at around 8:30 PM, “Dante” made its first landfall in Sulat, Eastern Samar. On 02 June 2021, it made another landfall in Cataingan, Masbate at 1:00 AM, third in Balud, Masbate at 3:30 AM, fourth landfall over Romblon, Romblon, fifth landfall over San Agustin, Romblon at 8:50 AM, sixth landfall over Pola, Oriental Mindoro at 2:00 PM, seventh landfall in Tingloy, Batangas at 7:20 PM and lastly, “Dante” made its eighth landfall in Calatagan, Batangas at 8:00 PM. On 04 June 2021, Tropical Storm “Dante” left Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and decelerated while moving north northeastward towards southern Taiwan. However, on the same day, Tropical Storm “Dante” reentered PAR as it weakened into Tropical Depression. On 05 June 2021, “Dante” left the PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Sever e Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 34,281 families or 146,830 were affected in 541 Barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, XI, XII and Caraga (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 56 families or 280 persons currently taking temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Region XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There were 5,420 families or 22,645 persons took temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, XII and CARAGA (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 5,494 families or 23,898 persons were displaced in Regions III,

CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, XII and CARAGA (see Table 4).