DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Tropical Depression “VICKY” as of 15 January 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

This is the final report on the Tropical Depression “VICKY” that occurred on 18 December 2020. “VICKY” made its first landfall in the municipality of Banganga, Davao Oriental at around 2PM and made another landfall in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on 19 December 2020. “VICKY” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 20 December 2020.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 67,102 families or 286,995 persons were affected in 371 barangays in Regions VII, VIII, XI and Caraga (see Table 1).