DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Tropical Depression “USMAN”, 17 December 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the Tropical Depression “USMAN” that entered in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 25 December 2018. It has made landfall in the vicinity of Borongan, Eastern Samar and has weakened into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) on 29 December 2018.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 238,100 families or 1,015,958 persons were affected in 1,336 barangays, 139 cities/municipalities, and 14 provinces in Regions V, VIII, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA (see Table 1; Annex A for details).