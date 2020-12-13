DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Tropical Depression (TD) “OFEL”, 11 December 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on Tropical Depression “Ofel” that occurred on 13 October 2020. The Low-Pressure Area East of Eastern Samar has developed into Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “OFEL”. On 16 October 2020, TD “OFEL” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and continuously moving generally westward over the West Philippine Sea. Southwest Monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro, and Zamboanga Peninsula. Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 6,261 families or 22,627 persons were affected in 95 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, V and VII (see Table 1).