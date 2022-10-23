DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Tropical Depression “Maymay”, 21 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 11 October 2022, a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It became a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “Maymay” on the same day as it remained almost stationary over the Philippine Sea. On 12 October 2022, TD “Maymay” continued to move westward while maintaining its strength. The threat of heavy rainfall continued on 13 October 2022 as “Maymay” weakened into an LPA.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 11,627 families or 43,799 persons are affected in 196 Barangays in Region II and CAR (see Table 1).