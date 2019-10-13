DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Tornado Incident in Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, 12 October 2019, 12NN

This is the final report on the tornado incident that ripped through Barangays Adela, San Pedro and Sto. Niño, Rizal in Occidental Mindoro on 18 September 2019 which caused damage to the houses of the affected families.

Source: DSWD-FO MIMAROPA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 13 families or 47 persons were affected by the tornado incident in 3 barangays in Rizal, Occidental Mindoro (see Table 1).