DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Tornado Incident in Lambunao, Iloilo, 31 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

This is the final report on the tornado that struck 13 barangays in Lambunao, Iloilo on 25 June 2021 at 4:00 PM which caused damages to 70 houses.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 70 families or 271 persons were affected in 13 barangays in Lambunao,

Iloilo (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 70 families or 271 persons have sought temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.

b. Total Displaced Population

There were 70 families or 271 persons displaced in Lambunao, Iloilo due to the tornado incident (see Table 3).