DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Tornado Incident in Brgy. Tubili, Paluan, Occidental Mindoro, 05 September 2019, 12NN
This is the final report on the tornado incident occurred in Brgy. Tubili, Paluan, Occidental Mindoro on 08 August 2019.
SUMMARY
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 42 families or 185 persons were affected by the tornado incident in Brgy. Tubili, Paluan, Occidental Mindoro (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
There were 42 families or 185 persons who took temporarily shelter in Apis Elementary School (see Table 2).