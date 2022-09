I. Situation Overview

On 11 July 2022 at around 5 PM, a tornado incident occurred at Purok Nangka, Brgy. San Miguel, Digos City, Davao del Sur.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 19 families or 71 persons were affected in Brgy. San Miguel, Digos City, Davao del Sur (see Table 1).