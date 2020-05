This is the final report on the tornado incident that occurred in Brgy. Manambong Parte, Bayambang, Pangasinan on 27 April 2020.

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 23 families or 100 persons were affected by the tornado incident in Brgy. Manambong Parte, Bayambang, Pangasinan (see Table 1).