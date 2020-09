SUMMARY

This is the final report on the tornado incident occurred in Brgy. Casili, Anao, Tarlac on 25 June 2020, which caused damages on 15 houses.

Source: DSWD-FO III

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 15 families or 60 persons were affected in Brgy. Casili, Anao, Tarlac (see Table 1).